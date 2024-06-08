Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,665,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

