HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,667,541 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,791 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.47% of HDFC Bank worth $581,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. 1,710,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

