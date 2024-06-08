Head to Head Comparison: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 18.85% 17.00% 12.48% JinkoSolar 2.74% 11.12% 2.81%

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.05 $982.80 million $5.32 17.07 JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.08 $485.56 million $6.41 3.94

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skyworks Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. JinkoSolar pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JinkoSolar pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. JinkoSolar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Skyworks Solutions and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 15 3 0 2.11 JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $106.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats JinkoSolar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.