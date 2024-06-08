Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $12.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

