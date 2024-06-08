HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HQY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,665 shares of company stock worth $5,305,710 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,443,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

