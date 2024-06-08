Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) vs. Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 8.56% 2.54% 1.15% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Impac Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.18 billion 6.22 $306.01 million $0.35 55.12 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.09 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Healthpeak Properties and Impac Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 6 7 1 2.64 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus price target of $19.41, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Volatility & Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

