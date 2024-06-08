HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.11 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $11.18 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

