HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $222.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. HEICO has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $229.30. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

