Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires 47,787 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 488.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises 0.8% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,404. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

