Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 716,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 803,940 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 747,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 736,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 639,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 7,445,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

