Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes $640,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $6,930,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.90. 5,964,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,598. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

