Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes $934,000 Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $922,373.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at $42,675,303.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,415 shares of company stock worth $8,275,134. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

