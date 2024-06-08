Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $155.58 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $155.58 million and $9,197.56 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00006130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,344.29 or 1.00013978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00096121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.26442037 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $22,370.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

