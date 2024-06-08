Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Hesai Group worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSAI remained flat at $4.72 during trading hours on Friday. 595,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

