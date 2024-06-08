Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

