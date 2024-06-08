HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $223,355.72 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,353.28 or 0.99986887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00096943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,552,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050059 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $233,660.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

