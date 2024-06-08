Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases 60,820 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 547.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.7% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. 14,023,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,852,842. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a market cap of $852.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $166.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

