HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CFO Marshall H. Bridges Sells 8,551 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

