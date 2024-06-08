Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Hookipa Pharma Price Performance
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Hookipa Pharma worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
