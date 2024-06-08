Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.01

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
