Ian Barrowman Smith Purchases 550,000 Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.

STA stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.12.

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

