Ian Barrowman Smith Purchases 550,000 Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.
Sanatana Resources Price Performance
STA stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.12.
Sanatana Resources Company Profile
