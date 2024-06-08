IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

