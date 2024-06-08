Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 4.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.93. 1,230,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,475. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average is $251.51.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.