Infusive Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 8.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $7.05 on Friday, hitting $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $664.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

