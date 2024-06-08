Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $42,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.36. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

