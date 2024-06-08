Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 1.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $24,308,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3,595.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 455,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 443,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:BAUG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.85. 6,692 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

