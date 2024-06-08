Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,789.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Amit Kumar acquired 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

