Insider Buying: Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Buys £27,452.50 in Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Kent bought 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £27,452.50 ($35,172.97).

Barnaby Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Barnaby Kent bought 9,656 shares of Journeo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £25,009.04 ($32,042.33).

Journeo Stock Performance

LON:JNEO opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.02. Journeo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 298.44 ($3.82). The stock has a market cap of £42.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,430.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

