Insider Buying: Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Director Purchases $99,200.00 in Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Pollack bought 10,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Provident Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.51.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
