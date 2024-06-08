Insider Selling: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Sells 46,844 Shares of Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

