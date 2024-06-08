Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $153,881.80 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $153,881.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,379.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26.

On Monday, April 22nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,353 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $14,612.13.

On Monday, March 11th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,337 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $15,470.94.

On Thursday, March 7th, Andrew David Oddie sold 3,422 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $21,935.02.

Funko Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $509.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

