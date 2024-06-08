Insider Selling: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director Sells $83,243.16 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GPMT opened at $3.10 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.39%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -25.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 764,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 181,062 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 362,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 147,081 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 115.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 209,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 112,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 293.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPMT

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.