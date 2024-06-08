Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,198.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

