Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $1,942,200.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $1,942,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,029.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.