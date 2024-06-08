Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $32.96 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $142,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.