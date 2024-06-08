Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells $3,403,608.53 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,064,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Mizuho upped their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIVN

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.