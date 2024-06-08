Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $15,172.50 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $15,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 454,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, James Blackie sold 3,559 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $20,677.79.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00.

On Monday, May 20th, James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $20,802.60.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ON24 by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 65.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

