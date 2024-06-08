Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $286,864.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $286,864.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,070,508 shares in the company, valued at $451,702,431.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PAYC opened at $145.33 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

