Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $286,864.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $286,864.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,070,508 shares in the company, valued at $451,702,431.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $145.33 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.