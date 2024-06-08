Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells C$138,476.14 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 2,342 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$138,476.14.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$84.74 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of C$63.16 and a 12 month high of C$123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.