Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £79,612.75 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £79,612.75 ($102,002.24).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £12,904.32 ($16,533.40).

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($15,085.33).

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £30,463.80 ($39,031.13).

Staffline Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:STAF opened at GBX 35.60 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.50. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.72 ($0.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market cap of £51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

