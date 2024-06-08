Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $215,970.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $215,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,503 shares in the company, valued at $15,370,080.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $57,494,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.