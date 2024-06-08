Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Position Reduced by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333,581 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Stock Down 0.6 %

Insmed stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 2,186,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

