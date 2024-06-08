Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up about 1.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.42. 533,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

