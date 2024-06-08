Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,470 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for 2.9% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 1.15% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $31,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,150. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.