InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,999 shares of company stock worth $196,423. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

