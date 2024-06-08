International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $637.22

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 637.22 ($8.16) and traded as high as GBX 652 ($8.35). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 652 ($8.35), with a volume of 32,180 shares.

International Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 631.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 637.86. The stock has a market cap of £255.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.86 and a beta of 0.18.

About International Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.