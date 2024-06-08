Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Hits $91.71 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $91.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.99 or 0.00015822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00046631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,143,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,518,789 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

