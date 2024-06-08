InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.05

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and traded as low as $9.00. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 283 shares traded.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.75.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

