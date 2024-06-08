Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.44. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 8,650 shares changing hands.

Intouch Insight Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.02 million for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

