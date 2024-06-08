Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Investar Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Investar by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 36.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 214,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Investar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

